Boulder biz groups hope Go Out to Lunch Day will spur local eatery spending

BOULDER — The Downtown Boulder Partnership, Visit Boulder and the Boulder Chamber are launching a new initiative called Go Out to Lunch Day that encourages employees to eat at a local restaurant during the workday on the last Monday of each month.

“With rising costs of staffing and supplies, restaurants need community support now more than ever. Go Out to Lunch Day is a simple yet impactful way to help sustain Boulder’s vibrant dining scene by making dining out a regular habit,” the groups said in a news release.

Boulder’s first Go Out to Lunch Day is Monday, Feb. 24.

“A thriving local economy depends on engaged communities,” T/aco owner Peter Waters said in the release. “By stepping away from screens, sharing a meal, and supporting our local businesses, we’re fostering both economic growth and meaningful connections between people and place.”

