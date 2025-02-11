Architects selected for North Boulder Creative Campus

BOULDER — New York-based SO–IL and Boulder-based Coburn Partners have been selected as the architectural design team for the planned North Boulder Creative Campus, according to an announcement Tuesday by the 53-year-old Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art and its partner, Emerald Development.

SO–IL stands for Solid Objectives – Idenburg Liu, which was founded in 2008 by Florian Idenburg and Jing Liu.

The team was chosen through an extensive selection process initiated by an open call last May, which attracted 65 teams from around the world. With the architectural team selected, BMoCA and Emerald Development will collaborate with the community to begin designing the campus, with construction targeted to break ground sometime in 2027.

“Knowing all that will go into this project, BMoCA’s board was careful and invested in choosing the right team for this project,” Tomas Mendez, BMoCA board president, said in a prepared statement. “We are looking forward to partnering with SO–IL and Coburn as we move onto the next phase of this transformational project for Boulder and the museum.”

BMoCA executive director David Dadone added: “I am thrilled that SO–IL and Coburn are collaborating with BMoCA and the Boulder community to create a thoughtfully designed, sustainable space — one that will serve as a beacon for creative exploration, spark dialogue on important contemporary issues and celebrate the transformative power of art. The team combines expertise in building inspiring and functional arts and culture spaces with an extensive knowledge of the complexities of building projects in Boulder. We can’t wait to begin designing BMoCA’s new home with SO–IL, Coburn and the Boulder community.”

The vision for the NoBo Art District in Boulder has evolved over decades, beginning with the 1995 North Boulder Subcommunity Plan.

According to a BMoCA news release, “Rooted in principles of beauty, diversity, inclusivity and adaptability, this vision has shaped the district’s development through multiple amendments, ensuring it aligns with the changing needs of the community. The North Boulder Creative Campus project plays a pivotal role in fulfilling the mission outlined in the long-range plan, bringing the area’s artistic and economic potential to life and reinforcing its place as a vibrant cultural and creative hub for Boulder.

“The North Boulder Creative Campus, located at the entrance of Boulder’s NoBo Art District, will be a dynamic artistic hub anchored by BMoCA, featuring diverse housing, live-work spaces for creatives and the wider community, and commercial and retail areas. Designed with a commitment to sustainability, it will foster a vibrant, interconnected community where art and culture thrive.”

