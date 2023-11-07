Boulder votes say yes to tax extension for arts

BOULDER — Boulder’s Ballot Question 2A, which was receiving high levels of support as votes began being counted early Tuesday evening, would extend an existing 0.15% sales tax, with half of an estimated $7.3 million in annual revenue earmarked for arts and culture initiatives.

Of the more than 15,000 ballots counted as of nearly 8:30 p.m., 72.16% were in favor of the question.

The measure would reauthorize the tax for another 20 years.

Arts funding, which would roughly double if Ballot Question 2A passes, would include “direct and grant funding for arts and culture nonprofits, professional artists, arts education, venues and workspaces, public art and multicultural programs,” according to the ballot question.

The half of the proceeds not funneled toward art programs would flow into Boulder’s general fund.