Perspire Sauna Studio coming to Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado

Perspire Sauna Studio,. an infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchiser, plans to open several locations in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado after inking deals with three Colorado franchisees.

One “family-owned investment group” has a three-unit deal to open Perspire locations in Boulder, Superior and Broomfield, the company said, while another “local entrepreneur” has a similar agreement in place to open studios in Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland. A third owner will develop a studio in the Parker area. Perspire did not identify the franchisees.

A Perspire representative told BizWest that the Fort Collins-area franchise owner hopes to open locations this summer and next summer, while no opening dates have been determined for the Boulder Valley openings. Site selection is still in process in both regions.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Colorado and bring the transformative benefits of infrared sauna therapy to more communities,” Perspire CEO Lee Braun said in a prepared statement. “Coloradans embrace an active lifestyle where wellness is a priority, and we’re excited to partner with passionate franchisees to make a positive impact on the health and well-being of these communities.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn