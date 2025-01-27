Egg Council chief to fight proposed repeal of cage-free egg law

DENVER — For the last three years, Colorado egg producers have been preparing for this month. They’ve spent millions revamping their facilities to comply with a state law that demands a cage-free environment for chickens. Producers were ready and were already complying with the law prior to its enactment this month.

But now, Rep. Ryan Gonzalez and Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, both Republicans from Weld County, have introduced a bill to repeal the law, stating that it is behind the price increases for eggs that consumers are paying at the supermarket. The Colorado Egg Producers, however, have challenged that assertion and plan to testify against the repeal.

The Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources was set to discuss House Bill 25-1074 on Monday, Jan. 27.

“With inflation pushing grocery bills to record high amounts, forcing producers to shift to expensive cage-free systems only adds to the financial strain on consumers,” the bill states. “At a time when inflation is driving up the cost of housing, fuel, and everyday essentials, many people in this state cannot afford to have policies that make it more difficult for them to put food on the table.

“Changing the cage-free mandate will provide immediate relief to consumers and help stabilize egg prices for Coloradans who rely on eggs as a source of affordable protein; and Colorado families should not have to choose between paying bills and buying groceries; therefore, it is necessary to focus on keeping Colorado eggs affordable and ensuring that government regulations do not add unnecessary burdens during an already challenging economic period.”

Indeed, egg prices have gone up substantially, but it has little to do with complying with a cage-free environment, said Bill Scebbi, executive director of the Colorado Egg Producers. The egg-producing industry has been more affected by the avian flu, which wiped out Colorado’s flocks that will not be re-established for a few months still.

“If we repeal this law, none of our farmers are in a competitive market,” Scebbi said prior to testifying to the committee on Monday. “There are five locations in the state of Colorado. All of those will be out of the competitive market, because now cheap eggs (produced in conventional systems) can come into the state of Colorado. If they repeal the law, the Krogers, King Soopers, Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club, they’re going to buy the cheapest eggs because they know that’s what people will buy.”

Prior to the cage-free mandate, which was passed in 2020, giving producers until Jan. 1, 2025, to comply, their systems involved chickens in their cages, with a conveyor belt system that removed waste on one belt, and transported eggs through the facility on another. The changes involved investing millions into a new system.

“It wasn’t just ‘put a fence around the inside of the barn and let the hens go running around.’ It was a tremendous amount of work,” Scebbi said. “Colorado egg producers have made significant investments to comply with existing law. These upgrades were not minor adjustments. They required substantial infrastructure changes. Repealing the law now would devalue these investments and create financial uncertainty and discourage future investment in Colorado.”

Moving to a cage-free environment has cost millions of dollars and added 7% to 15% more to a producers’ costs. Because it is more labor-intensive, and it also means there is more breakage, more chicken mortality and less production because of the chickens being in a higher-stress environment in which they become prey to other chickens.

The cage-free law prompted some egg producers to sell to larger, more nationwide corporations. Colorado producers already had cage-free systems to sell eggs to those markets, but they also had conventional systems, which allowed them to compete.

At present, there are 11 states that have cage-free mandates, which does create a market for Colorado producers, but (Colorado producers) will not be able to see their eggs in Colorado, as they will compete against the cheaper eggs coming in from other states, Scebbi said.

If the legislature were to repeal the law, Scebbi said he doesn’t think any of Colorado’s producers would go back, especially being under the larger corporate umbrellas that invested the money to switch.

“It’s a tough time for the egg industry,” Scebbi said. “Not only do they have to go through the infrastructure change, and they’ve done it. (Egg producers) went through the process, worked with legislators… to make sure it aligned with consumer expectations. They did what they were supposed to do, and their reward for doing that should not be compromised when the real problem with prices is the supply which is caused by avian flu.

“Avian influenza doesn’t care how the chickens are housed,” Scebbi said. “Our country is very low on eggs of all types.”

The flu wiped out all of Colorado flocks in recent years.

“In Colorado alone, we wiped out all of our farms, in ’23 and ’24, all of our farms in our state were wiped out. It takes time to rebuild your flock,” Scebbi said. “You go in and destroy all the hens, because all the hens on the premises go through terrible suffering with the flu, then there’s USDA inspections and cleansing, so there’s six to eight months of that. Then you order chicks, or pullets, to come in and replace your flocks. Some of our farms are 1.2 million hens, another is 2.3 million hens. … You can’t replace them all at one time; you have to phase them in.

“Now, there is a three- to four-month delay in getting your chicks. On top of that, those hens will not produce any eggs until they’re 18-20 weeks, so that’s another 3-4 months. To replace a whole farm is not an overnight thing.”

How long will it last? Scebbi answers simply: “How long will it take to cure the common cold?”

For the last three years, Colorado egg producers have been preparing for this month. They've spent millions revamping their facilities to comply with a state law that demands a cage-free environment for chickens. Producers were ready and were already complying with the law prior to its enactment this month.