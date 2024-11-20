IV-therapy clinic Onus opening first franchise location in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Onus, a chain of IV-therapy spas with an existing location in Boulder, is opening the company’s first franchise location in Fort Collins.

The franchise location will be operated by PurelyUnknownVentures LLC and is set to open in early 2025 at 250 E. Harmony Road, Onus said in a news release.

“Our first location isn’t being opened by just any franchisee — they’ve been a long-time member at Onus and (have) seen firsthand the value of what we do,” Onus co-founder Kristy Anderson said in a prepared statement. “Their connection to the brand, combined with their stellar leadership experience, makes them an invaluable asset to our franchise system. They’re deeply invested in ensuring both this location and the brand as a whole thrive. At Onus, our mission is to inspire everyone to live better, longer, and having franchisees like them strengthens our ability to achieve that vision.”

Onus has partnered with Fransmart LLC, a franchise-development company, to begin a nationwide expansion push that the company hopes to result in 500 locations within a decade.

