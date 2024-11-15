Platte River set to build battery storage project in Estes Park

FORT COLLINS — Platte River Power Authority will soon build a battery storage project in Estes Park, which will be partially funded by a grant from the Department of Energy through the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Grid Deployment Office awarded $350,000 to help fund the project.

Platte River’s energy storage strategy includes three approaches: four-hour storage on the transmission system to integrate renewables; long-duration storage for extended energy needs; and four-hour community storage on the distribution system to align energy use with renewable generation and opportunities to support the unique needs of the owner communities, according to a news release.

“This is a critical step forward in our energy transition and allows us to better integrate renewables onto our system,” Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO for Platte River, said in the release.

The 5-megawatt/20 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system will help manage system disruptions and can provide capacity for a potential future microgrid, the release ststed. A microgrid is one solution being considered to improve resiliency in this remote mountain community, the release stated.

