Landline launches loyalty program for shuttle rides to DIA

FORT COLLINS — Landline Co., which has offered shuttle-bus service between Northern Colorado Regional Airport and Denver International Airport for four years, has introduced a multi-tiered loyalty program for its regular customers.

The “Penguin Perks” program announced Monday will offer three distinct rider tiers, each unlocking increasing rewards and perks as members travel more.

Hannah Tamura, the Fort Collins-based company’s marketing specialist, told BizWest that the adoption of the penguin mascot is related to the service’s concept of “wingless flight” in which passengers check bags and go through security at a local airport such as Northern Colorado Regional in Loveland, then ride a bus to DIA and directly board an airliner.

“Our penguin mascot is named Ryder, and you’ll see him on all of our vehicles,” she said.

“As Landline continues to expand its services and improve the travel experience for our customers, we’re excited to introduce Penguin Perks,” Tamura said in a prepared statement. “We wanted to create the most generous travel loyalty program in the country that not only rewards our most frequent travelers but also encourages new customers to join in on the fun. With three unique rider tiers, there’s always an opportunity to save more and enjoy additional benefits with every ride.”

Member benefits include free rides, discounts, priority boarding on all trips departing from Northern Colorado Regional Airport, refundability on canceled legs and a partner pass that allows Platinum tier riders to book a second adult on every Landline trip for free. Children 12 and younger always ride for free on the service.

The Silver Tier, unlocked after taking five rides per year, provides a 10% discount on every booking, a free ride every 10th trip with Landline, one free bonus ride per year and refundability on canceled trips.

The Gold Tier, unlocked after riding 10 times a year, offers the same perks except a free ride on every ninth ride, two free bonus rides per year, and priority boarding at Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

The Platinum tier, unlocked after riding 15 times a year, adds a free ride after every eight and a partner pass.

Tier status and past rides will automatically accrue and can be tracked in a user’s Landline account, now called a Penguin Profile, Tamura said, adding that members must be logged into their account when they make a reservation for rides to count toward Penguin Perks.

Landline originally partnered with United Airlines for the connections, but now also offers a premium product for customers traveling on all airlines — although they must check baggage at DIA instead of at the Fort Collins-Loveland airport’s new terminal.The airport’s officials built that $22 million,19,400-square-foot, two-gate facility, which held its grand opening Thursday, in the hope that it can play a part in attracting the return of scheduled passenger airline service.

