Poudre School District Foundation plans Ignite the Impact event

FORT COLLINS — The Poudre School District Foundation will host its third annual Ignite the Impact event to celebrate the Foundation’s Ignite Grant recipients.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Colorado State University’s C. Wayne McIIwraith Translational Medical building, 2350 Gillette Drive.

During the 2023/24 school year, the Foundation awarded 27 grants to 17 schools and programs up to $2,000 each. Several grant recipients will be at the event, as well as community leaders, PSD Foundation board members and Superintendent Brian Kingsley.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Over the past three years, an average of 200 grant applications have been submitted to the Foundation’s review committee, consisting of board members, donors, PSD employees and community members — more than $121,000. Due to limited funding, only 86 of those grants could be offered.

“This event offers the Foundation a unique opportunity to showcase the innovation and creativity of many of our PSD educators who are offering new and cool ways for students to learn and create possibilities,” said Tracy Katz, president of the Poudre School District Foundation. “As well, it provides our community members the chance to ensure its continued impact through awareness and donations.”

Additional information and registration is available here.

on Facebook on LinkedIn