Sovrn Holdings names Brian Monahan to board

BOULDER — Sovrn Holdings Inc., a Boulder-based publishing-technology platform, has appointed Brian Monahan to its board of directors.

Monahan serves as global client president and head of retail media solutions for Dentsu, a Japanese advertising and public-relations company. He previously served as head of retail vertical strategy at Pinterest.

“Sovrn has deep and enduring publisher relationships giving them insight into consumer behavior at scale. The investments they’ve made into affiliate commerce and programmatic advertising position them to bring real differentiation, performance and value to the buy-side,” Monahan said in a prepared statement. “What the Sovrn team has developed is truly impressive. I’m very much looking forward to being a trusted advisor to Sovrn, especially when it comes to retail media and commerce.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

Monahan’s addition to the board will allow for continued expansion in commerce and further technological developments, the company said in a press release.

Brian Monahan

“Brian will add an impressive depth of expertise to our team, which will be invaluable to the way we operate,” Walter Knapp, CEO of Sovrn, said in a statement. “Brian’s appointment is timely as we’ve just recently launched our Commerce Audiences and continue to innovate and invest in developing Commerce Media solutions. We are very much looking forward to his collaboration and input.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn