Westminster, chamber launch downtown marketing push

WESTMINSTER — The City of Westminster is partnering with the Westminster Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Westminster Business Association to launch a $300,000 marketing initiative aimed at activating Westminster’s downtown area.

“These efforts will include a mix of regular community events, creative marketing campaigns, and collaborative projects designed to bring people downtown and foster economic growth,” the chamber said in a news release.

The first such event, details of which have yet to be publicized, is expected to happen this month.

“This strategic initiative with the Chamber of Commerce, that is exclusively funded by our dedicated Downtown Westminster business community and property owners, is a win-win for Westminster,” Westminster mayor Nancy McNally said in the release. “It will offer new family-friendly opportunities to foster community for our residents, while attracting visitors to Downtown Westminster and showcasing Westminster as a whole.”

