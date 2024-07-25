Sovrn launches steering committee for commerce and affiliate marketing

BOULDER — Sovrn, a publisher technology platform that helps content creators, has launched a new publisher steering committee focused on commerce and affiliate marketing, according to a news release. The group will tackle the biggest challenges in the affiliate ecosystem.

Composed of top publishers, including NewsCorp, Hearst, Dotdash Meredith, Walmart, Babylist, Penske Media Group, New York Times Wirecutter, Bustle, DailyMail.com and Vox Media, the committee’s mission is to offer guidance for developing the tools, technologies, and processes publishers need to maximize affiliate revenue while minimizing the overhead of a highly fragmented workflow, the release stated. Their input will provide a roadmap for enhancements to the Sovrn Commerce platform and help to shape the future of online commerce, the release stated.

“It is always our belief that the best way to face and address the challenges within the publishing industry is by working together and collaborating to find innovative solutions that will stand the test of time,” said Carla Cell, Managing Director of Commerce at Sovrn in the release. “Our goal with this steering committee is to provide a forum for shaping the future of our commerce software and, more importantly, engage our customers and partners in conversations that contribute to the advancement and sustainability of our industry.”

SPONSORED CONTENT Electric Vehicle Revolution: Install EV Chargers Now or Lose Tenants Tomorrow Ignoring the shift towards electric vehicles is risky. Mac Electric offers an EV charging feasibility study to answer commercial property owners' questions.

The affiliate marketers steering committee is made up of 10 executives:

Tory Brangham, Chief Commerce Officer, Dotdash Meredith

Camilla Cho, SVP, eCommerce/affiliate, Vox Media

Lauren Dick, Executive Director, DailyMail.com

Jackie Goldstein, VP, Commerce, New York Post

Lee Anne Grant, Chief Growth Officer, Babylist

Leilani Han, Executive Director, Commerce, New York Times Wirecutter

Jamie Miles, Vice President, eCommerce, Penske Media Corporation

Meghan Muntean, EVP, Commerce & Revenue Development, Bustle

Mary Schulke, Associate Director, Affiliate Marketing, Walmart

Jessica Spira, VP Commerce, Hearst Newspapers

Today’s digital media landscape is facing significant challenges. Rapid advances in technology, including the evolution of generative AI and constant changes to Google’s search algorithm have forced affiliate marketers to adapt their business models, embrace new channels, and experiment with innovative approaches to digital commerce, the release stated.

Over the next 12 months, the steering committee will meet regularly with affiliate marketing stakeholders representing publishers, merchants, and affiliate networks to explore industry challenges, uncover opportunities, and exchange ideas on best practices to drive innovation, the release stated.