Ice cream parlor opens in Fort Collins’ Northern Hotel building

FORT COLLINS — A vintage-inspired ice cream parlor officially opened its doors Wednesday in the historic Northern Hotel building at the corner of College Avenue and Walnut Street in Old Town Fort Collins.

Edison’s Ice Cream plans a grand-opening celebration for the weekend of May 3-4.

Owners Nate and Krisanna Frary, who also own the Dutch Bros. Coffee franchises in Northern Colorado, were inspired by the joy and simplicity of classic American ice cream parlors.

“Opening in the Northern Hotel feels like the perfect fit for what we’re building,” Nate Frary said in a news release. “We wanted Edison’s to feel like a sweet step back in time — and there’s so much history and character in this corner of Old Town. We’re thrilled to be entering into this community.”

Edison’s will occupy the approximately 1,600-square-foot space at 172 N. College Ave. that had for years been home to a Starbucks Coffee outlet.

Julianna Follon, Edison’s director of business development, said the shop initially will offer 12 signature flavors in scoops or cones, “and then as we get going, we’ll launch some seasonal creations.” Five of the 12 original flavors will be dairy free and “gluten friendly,” while the majority of the other severn would be gluten friendly as well.

“We’ll be making all of our waffle cones in house,” she said.

Follon said the name “Edison’s” was meant to evoke “a simpler time” with a 1940s and 1950s feel, “when life was a little slower and moments were savored … with those who matter most.”

Dohn Construction Co. was the general contractor for the renovation, and Rosi Design Studio — which also worked on The Neighbor in the old Everyday Joe’s coffeehouse space on Mason Street — designed the space.

Follon said the shop will employ around 20 people in the peak summer months, and fewer when colder weather sets in.

