Transworld Business Advisors buys Colorado Business Exchange

Jessica and Al Fialkovich own the Colorado division of Transworld Business Advisors. Courtesy Transworld Colorado

FORT COLLINS — Al and Jessica Fialkovich, local franchise operators of West Palm Beach, Florida-based Transworld Business Advisors, have acquired Colorado Business Exchange from Jim DeShayes, who founded the company in 2005.

Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We’re excited to acquire Jim’s firm and expand our presence in the Fort Collins market,” Al Fialkovich said in a prepared statement. “Our firm’s values align with each other, and we saw a valuable opportunity to better serve our clients in the Fort Collins area and help others benefit from our winning formula for success. We are proud of our top rank within the Transworld network, which is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our team.”

The acquisition by the operators and their partners, a collective entity called The Prospere Cos., further solidifies the Fort Collins Transworld franchise’s top rank among more than 350 global locations for seven consecutive years.

“I am both proud and excited to announce that Colorado Business Exchange is joining forces with Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado,” DeShayes said in a news release. “This union represents a synergy of values, commitment, and expertise. Together, we’ll further our dedication to serving the vibrant business community of Colorado, ensuring that both sellers and buyers experience unparalleled support.”

Al Fialkovich, who serves as president of The Prospere Cos., and Jessica Fialkovich, who chairs the board of directors and manages all partner relations, opened their first Transworld location 10 years ago in Colorado. The franchise operators were recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing businesses for the fifth time. They completed more than 900 deals in the last decade and closed more than 50% of all their Colorado transactions.

Prospere is an investment group that owns and manages companies involved in business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions. They are the current operators of 32 locations of the Transworld Business Advisors franchise brand in Colorado, Nevada and Texas.