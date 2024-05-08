Loveland council to ask voters to change charter

Loveland City Hall

LOVELAND — Voters in Loveland will get to decide in November whether it should take five or six votes on the nine-member City Council to fire the city manager or city attorney.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, the council voted 5-4 on Tuesday to direct the city attorney’s office to draft the ballot language. Council member Troy Krenning, who introduced the motion, said such a change from a five-vote to a six-vote threshold could have prevented the large severance payments the city had to make to former City Manager Steve Adams and former City Attorney Moses Garcia, since just five council members, not a “super-majority” of six, wanted to see them fired.

The four dissenting members contended that Garcia’s and Adams’ departure proves the five-vote requirement works as it is.