Edgewise adds biotech industry adviser to board

Arlene Morris

BOULDER — Clinical-stage, pre-revenue pharmaceutical company Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: EWTX) has appointed biotechnology industry veteran Arlene Morris to its board of directors.

Morris is CEO of Willow Advisors, a life-sciences consulting firm that advises companies on finance, strategy and business development.

“With more than 30 years of exceptional leadership experience in the biotech industry, we are delighted to welcome Arlene to our board,” Edgewise CEO Kevin Koch said in a prepared statement. “Arlene brings invaluable expertise in strategic development and operational excellence, and we are thankful to count her as a valued adviser as we continue to advance our mission of changing the lives of patients and families affected by serious muscle diseases.”

EDG-5506, Edgewise’s flagship drug, is an oral drug designed to treat Becker Muscular Dystrophy and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which affect the muscles of the hips, pelvic area, thighs, shoulders and heart.