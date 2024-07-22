Fort Collins entrepreneur buys Sears Trostel Lumber

FORT COLLINS — Sears Trostel Lumber & Millwork, a lumber supplier, millwork manufacturer in Fort Collins since 1929, has announced its sale to new owner, David Seidl, a Fort Collins entrepreneur.

The company was previously owned by Curt Viehmeyer and Steve Schwartz, who purchased the business from the family of Bob Sears in 1981. The sale was finalized on July 1, 2024.

Carl Trostel founded his lumber company in Fort Collins’ original business district in 1929. In 1981, two employees, Steve Schwartz and Curt Viehmeyer, purchased Sears Trostel Lumber from the Sears family.

“We are pleased to see Sears Trostel enter this new phase under David’s leadership, “ Viehmeyer and Schwartz stated in a news release. “His commitment to his hometown community and business experience makes him an ideal candidate to move the company forward.”

Both will continue working in their current capacities for the next year, the release stated.

“I am truly honored to take the reins of Sears Trostel,” Seidl said in the release. “This company has been a vital part of our community for nearly a century, thanks to the dedication of Curt and Steve.

Sears Trostel will continue to supply construction and design industries throughout Colorado’s Front Range and southeast Wyoming. The business’s retail location serving residential contractors, home DIYers and hobbyists will remain at 1500 Riverside Ave.