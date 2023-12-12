OfficeScapes rebrands as Slate after merger

FORT COLLINS — Office furniture supplier OfficeScapes, with a Fort Collins operation, has rebranded as Slate.

The trade name change comes a year after the merger of Denver-based Office Elements LLC with OfficeScapes of Denver LLC.

“The comprehensive interior solutions company will be structured with Elements as the parent company and five studios under the umbrella. The five studios of Elements are: Slate (formerly OfficeScapes); Constructive (formerly Manufactured Construction); Floorz; 3D Identity, environmental graphic design specialists; and PeopleLab, workplace strategy and consultants,” the company said in a press statement.

The intent of the rebrand is to tap into customer desire to work with one company for multiple products and services, Elements said.

“We know our clients benefit when we take a holistic approach to creating inspiring space, focusing on people, place, and the built environment,” Traci Lounsbury, CEO of Elements, said in a written statement. “But there are times when each studio needs to operate and conduct business on its own. This structure will provide maximum flexibility for each studio to stand on its merit as an Elements studio and leverage its collective capabilities as part of the holistic entity.”

“We brought the two leading furniture dealerships in the region together, and we created something new. We wanted a name that unified the new organization that came out of it,” said Marci Auston, president of Slate. “We’re looking toward the future and love the idea of starting with a clean slate.”

Slate, with operations in Denver and Fort Collins, is the Steelcase furniture brand provider in Colorado and Wyoming.