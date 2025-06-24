Ike’s Love & Sandwiches opens in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, a San Francisco-born chain, is now serving its sandwiches made on Dutch crunch bread in Fort Collins.

The newly opened location at 2842 Council Tree Ave. will host a grand-opening celebration on July 8.

“I opened Ike’s with love in mind—love for food, love for people, and love for the unexpected,” said Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “Fort Collins feels like the perfect place to keep that love going strong. Come through, bring your friends, and let’s make sandwich magic together.”

Ike’s has other Colorado locations in Denver and Highlands Ranch.

