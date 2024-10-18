KRFC 88.9 FM hires radio veteran as new executive director

Justin Clapp

FORT COLLINS — The KRFC 88.9 FM Board of Directors has tapped radio industry veteran and Fort Collins resident Justin Clapp as its new executive director starting Oct. 28.

Clapp formerly served as operations and programming president at Townsquare Media and worked in the regional nonprofit realm as the marketing and communications manager at the Larimer Humane Society. He now comes to KRFC from his former role as a sales and marketing executive at iHeartMedia, according to a news release.

KRFC had been in search of its next leader since July, when former executive director Jen Parker moved to Iowa. During Parker’s tenure, the station experienced significant growth of resources and the construction of a new tower that doubled its broadcast reach and boosted its signal to 50 kilowatts from 3 kilowatts. Parker has been leading staff and operations remotely until the new position was hired.

KRFC is a nonprofit, volunteer-powered, noncommercial community radio station based in Fort Collins that serves Northern Colorado and beyond with a mission to support Colorado’s musicians and music industry and to provide local programming that connects, informs, and inspires listeners, the release stated.

