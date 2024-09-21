‘Hamburgers for Hospice’ raises $1,400 for Pathways

FORT COLLINS — Wilbur’s Total Beverage and the Mantooth Co. raised more than $1,400 at a “Hamburgers for Hospice” event, Sept. 13, with the proceeds benefiting Pathways.

Each grilled meal — consisting of a burger, brat or hot dog, along with chips and a drink — was offered for a minimum donation of $5, with the event raising $1,411 in two hours.

“Each year, Hamburgers for Hospice provides us with an opportunity to increase awareness of the great work Pathways does in our community,” Mat Dinsmore, owner of Wilbur’s Total Beverage, said in a written statement. “We want to make sure Pathways’ services continue to help our friends, neighbors and loved ones navigate the end-of-life journey with dignity, support and comfort.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

Wibur’s and Mantooth provide all the food for the event, ensuring that donations go directly to Pathways. Funds raised will be used to support the Pathways Grief and Loss Program, an initiative that offers individual counseling, support groups and creative therapies such as art and music to help individuals cope with grief following a loss or during a serious illness.

To learn more about Pathways, visit pathways-care.org/.