A Little Help’s Big Bash of Blues Fundraiser supports older adults

FORT COLLINS — A Little Help, a Colorado-based nonprofit serving older adults in Larimer and Weld counties, will host its Big Bash of Blues fundraising event on Thursday, Sept. 26.

The event will feature blues music performed by Queen Bee and the Stingers and Grace Kuch, barbecue dinner, drinks and a silent auction. The event is from 5 to 8 p.m. at Avogadro’s Number, 605 S. Mason St., in Fort Collins. The cost to attend is $40 per person. All proceeds will go to support A Little Help’s mission of connecting neighbors to help older adults thrive.

“Most of us have likely felt the positive influence of an older adult in our life,” Colleen Meyer, Northern Colorado director, said in a written statement. “Be it a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle or even a neighbor, there may come a time when a senior close to your heart needs a little help. This fun, family-friendly event provides A Little Help with resources to bolster our community presence and activate our NoCo residents to help older adults across the region.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

A Little Help’s volunteers help to provide 2,000 services a year to more than 800 older adults in Larimer and Weld counties. Services include transportation, yard work, snow shoveling, tech help and friendly visits.Tickets to the event can be purchased at https://alittlehelp.org/. For more information, contact Colleen Meyer at [email protected].