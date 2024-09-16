Family-owned Love Ice Cream opening Niwot shop this month

An artist’s rendering of the exterior of Love Ice Cream in Niwot. Courtesy Love Ice Cream.

NIWOT — Love Ice Cream, a soon-to-open shop owned and operated by Katy Love, is expected to begin welcoming sweet-toothed guests on Sept. 21.

The shop will offer more than a dozen flavors, including dairy free offerings, made with locally sourced ingredients.

Love Ice Cream, according to a news release, will celebrate joy and inclusivity by adorning each cup or cone “with positive affirmations, carefully chosen to inspire and brighten the day of every customer.” Examples of such messages include “You’re amazing!” and “Believe in yourself!”

The shop’s motto: All People. All Flavors. All Love.

“Our goal is to create a place where people not only enjoy fantastic ice cream but also leave with a smile on their face and a little boost to their day,” Katy Love said in a prepared statement. “We believe that positive messages and great ice cream can make a big difference, and we’re excited to share that with our community.”

The Niwot shop will be located at 240 2nd St.