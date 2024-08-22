Aims’ professional dog-training program starts Sept. 12

WINDSOR — Aims Community College this fall will offer a professional dog-training program through its Continuing Education department.

This training will allow people to immediately work for various organizations, such as training programs, doggie daycares and veterinarian offices. Entrepreneurs can combine related services (such as dog walking or pet sitting) and offer expanded service packages to clients with this training.

This two-part, non-credit certificate program, which begins Sept. 12 at the Windsor Campus, will teach students about canine body language, behavior, training, health and wellness, according to a news release.

This program prepares students to successfully pass the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers exam. Students must complete more dog training hours not offered in this program to be eligible for the exam. However, assistance in gaining some extra hands-on experience is provided to students in the Aims program, the release stated.

In-person classroom sessions are scheduled on Thursday evenings. Hands-on practice sessions are available on Friday nights or Saturday mornings in partnership with Summit Dog Training and Animal Friends Alliance, both located in Fort Collins. The program costs $999 per semester or $1,899 for the entire year, the release stated.

Angela Murray, a certified behavior consultant through CCPDT who has more than 30 years of experience in the field, will be the instructor for the course.

According to the American Pet Product Association annual survey statistics, the U.S. pet industry is responsible for an estimated $150.6 billion in spending, the release stated. Go to aims.co/dog-trainer to learn more and register.