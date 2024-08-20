Bad Ass Coffee coming to Northern Colorado

DENVER — Hawaii’s Bad Ass Coffee will open three new stores in Colorado, starting in Denver, and ending with new locations in Northern Colorado.

The first location, set to open this fall at 1735 Chestnut Place in Denver. The next two locations, currently in site selection, are slated to open in Northern Colorado in 2025. This split-territory agreement is aimed to establish a strong foothold in key Colorado markets to introduce its concept to new communities, according to a press release.

Franchisee Bill Leary of Denver, who currently owns Jackson Hole Soda and has a background as a high school soccer coach, said he is excited to bring Hawaiian coffee and a unique café experience to his hometown.

SPONSORED CONTENT Delivering better health care and value for Colorado small businesses As Colorado’s leading nonprofit1 health plan and one of the state’s largest health care providers, Kaiser Permanente is a one-stop-shop for health care and coverage.

“With my background in the beverage industry, this opportunity felt like a natural fit,” Leary said in the release. “As a Denver native, I’m especially thrilled to continue the brand’s growth throughout Northern Colorado.”

“Bill’s alignment with our brand, mission, and values was apparent from the start,” Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, said in the release.”His strong ties to the Denver community and his genuine enthusiasm for our concept make him an ideal partner. When we collaborate with people who truly represent our brand and are passionate about entrepreneurship, it’s a formula for success. We look forward to seeing the Aloha spirit continue to thrive in Northern Colorado and Wyoming.”

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989, the release stated. In addition to coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Bad Ass Coffee also serves a full menu of blended drinks, lattes, cold brews, teas, foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise, the release stated.