Energy company shut down after years of violations

FORT COLLINS — A Colorado oil and gas company doing business in Larimer County has been shut down after years of concerns with leaks, violations, fines and neighborhood complaints.

According to the Colorado Sun, Prospect Energy as a result has lost its right to do business in Colorado.

According to Larimer County, the oil field operated by Prospect Energy, is one of the oldest in the region, with aging infrastructure. Larimer County and the City of Fort Collins have worked together to close the wells. As part of an agreement with Larimer County, almost $2 million in fines will be waived.

The Colorado Sun reported that Prospect Energy operates 49 wells in Larimer County and 10 in Fort Collins — and several tank batteries for collecting produced water and oil. The wells date as far back as 1928.