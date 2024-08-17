UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital Foundation names new director

LONGMONT — Jonathan Clifton has been named director of the UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital Foundation.

Clifton most recently served as a director of development at Colorado State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, the nation’s second-ranked veterinary medicine program. During his 13-year tenure at CSU, he held a variety of positions, focusing on donor development, individual and corporate engagement, and major gift fundraising.

In his new role, he will focus on supporting the delivery and advancement of health care in Longmont, Broomfield and the surrounding area through philanthropic initiatives.

“The foundation plays an important role in bolstering UCHealth’s mission of improving lives,” Clifton said in a written statement. “I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated team and the community to support UCHealth in providing exceptional care to meet the diverse needs of our patients through the impact of the foundation.”

Prior to CSU, Clifton spent six years at the National Center for Youth Issues, also in a director of development position.

“Jonathan’s extensive development experience will be invaluable as we strive to support the critical work of our hospitals and clinics,” Ryan Rohman, president of Longs Peak and Broomfield Hospital, said in a written statement. “The board and I are looking forward to working closely with Jonathan. We know that he will empower the foundation to reach new heights of fundraising success.”