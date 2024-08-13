Advanced Urgent Care owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

BRIGHTON — Advanced Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after facing evictions on three of its 11 sites and being sued for back wages from one former employee.

Dr. Anthony Euser, owner of the chain of Advanced Urgent Care clinics, filed for bankruptcy on behalf of the company on Aug. 7, listing $7.26 million in liabilities and no assets.

Advanced Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine is a trade name for Advanced Urgent Care LLC.

Euser opened the Advance Urgent Care chain in 2012 and by 2022 had 11 clinics across the Denver Metro area, according to the Advanced Urgent Care website. But recent events have changed that. At present, two clinics are listed as temporarily closed. It is unclear whether all clinics will remain open as he reorganizes. Euser could not be reached for comment.

In a lawsuit filed in 2023, former employee Brittney Blanchard complained that she was owed back wages of $112,680. According to the complaint filed in Adams District Court, she worked for Euser from 2018 and 2020 before she quit due to the wage dispute regarding quarterly incentive payments she was due. Both reached a stipulated agreement in September 2023 for an undisclosed amount.

Meanwhile, according to other court filings, Euser has recently been ordered by the courts to vacate the premises of 1 North Broadway, Building A, Suite 100, in Denver, and the clinic at 3950 W. 144th Ave, in Broomfield, and the clinic at 5165 W. 72nd Ave., in Westminster,

He lists several property agencies in the bankruptcy filing, with large sums owed, including M & Property Management in Westminster ($58,808); Dunton Commercial – Broadway ($105,291); Broadlands Station LLC ($88,217).

He owns the building next door to the clinic, the Pegton Building LLC, and he has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy on that location as well, citing $576,432 in liabilities that include county taxes, utilities, and bank notes.

Voluntary Petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Advanced Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine. Case No. 24-14536-JGR, filed Aug. 7, 2024, in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Colorado

Voluntary Petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, The Pegton Building LLC. Case No. 24-14538-JGR, filed Aug. 7, 2024, in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Colorado

Brittney Blanchard v. Advanced Urgent Care & Occupational Medicine, and Anthony Euser, D.O., Case No. 23CV30189, filed Feb. 8, 2023, in Adams District Court.

Broadway & Ellsworth, LLC, v. Zip Clinic Management, Advanced Urgent Care, LLC. Rock Oak Capital Fund I LLC, and Anthony Euser, 24CV302467, filed Feb. 26, 2024, in Denver District Court.

Broadlands Station LLC v. Advanced Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine, Anthony Euser DO, and the Pegton Building LLC, Case No, 24CVG30249, filed July 25, 2024, in Broomfield District Court.

TAZ3LLC v Denver Urgent Care Professional LLC, Guardian Urgent Care LLC, Dr. Anthony Euser and Advanced Urgent Care LLC, Case No, 23CV31767, filed Jan. 10, 2024, in Adams District Court.