Some metro Denver areas looking better for homebuyers
DENVER — Homebuyers in metro Denver have faced tough times in recent years, but real estate brokers are seeing conditions swing in their favor in a half-dozen neighborhoods with a couple dozen more shifting to neutral territory.
According to the Denver Post, brokers say the Highlands East, Cherry Creek and Belcaro areas are now buyer’s markets with a more than six-month supply of homes available at the end of June. West Colfax, Roxborough West and Castle Pines Villages have also moved into the buyer’s camp.
