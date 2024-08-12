Re/Max’s Cooper to be inducted into Boulder County Business Hall of Fame

Ann Cooper

Editor’s note: BizWest will profile inductees of the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

BOULDER — Ann Cooper, a real-estate broker for more than a quarter century who is intensely active in the nonprofit community, is among nine individuals to be inducted into the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame.

The hall’s Class of 2024 will be honored Sept. 18 at the Jewish Community Center, 6007 Oleg Ave. in Boulder. Other inductees include Philip DiStefano, Carol and Harvey Yoakum, Andrew Quillen, Daniel Vonalt, Kurt Quillen, Dr. Tom Cech and Clair Beckmann.

Cooper, a broker with Re/Max of Boulder for 27 years, has sold more than $100 million in real estate, ranging from properties valued at $100,000 to $6.5 million, giving her a deep knowledge of growth and development in Boulder County.

She has served on the Boulder Chamber’s board of directors and its community affairs council as well as the boards of Impact on Education and Boulder Housing Partners.

“I’ve probably been on every board in Boulder,” she said.

Cooper attended colleges in Wisconsin in Illinois, and came to Boulder from Georgia in 1987.

“I was originally in hospital administration,’ she said, “but a really good friend told me, ‘You love houses and you love people. You should be a Realtor.’ I told her, ‘I don’t know anything about selling houses,’ and she said, ‘It’s not really sales, it’s service.’ She was right, and I’ve been a Realtor ever since.”

Cooper blends her work in residential real estate with her life’s mission of helping others. Throughout her career, she has assisted nonprofits in the sale of gifted real estate without compensation and mentored young people from all backgrounds who have an interest in real estate.

A tireless advocate for social justice, Cooper has served on many volunteer boards and received a number of awards. She spearheaded an effort to create a fund at the Community Foundation Serving Boulder County for the benefit of women who are people of color.

Tickets for the induction ceremony are available at www.halloffamebiz.com.