Home-sales activity fairly steady across region

LOVELAND — Home sales, active listings and median prices held fairly steady across the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado in July compared with last year, with some figures edging upward but others down slightly from 2023, according to data released Friday by Loveland-based multiple-listing service Information and Real Estate Services LLC.

The median sale price of a home in Boulder was $1.47 million in July, up 11.2% from the $1.3225 million recorded in the same month last year but down from $1,599 million last month. Boulder saw 47 July sales on 202 active listings, 24.7% more listings than the same month last year but 15 fewer sales than in July 2023.

Estes Park had 30 homes sold in July on 159 active listings, a 12.8% year-over-year jump from 141 in the same month last year. Two more homes were sold than in the same month last year. Homes in July 2024 sold at a median price of $695,000, down 6% from $739,000 in July 2023.

In Fort Collins, 183 homes sold last month on 696 active listings, 23.4% more listings than the 564 in July 2023 and four more sales.

The median July 2024 sales price in the city was $606,000, down 8.1% from the $659,300 in the same month last year.

The Greeley-Evans market saw 99 homes sold in July 2024, 10 more than in the same month last year. There were 267 active listings, up 23.6% from the 216 active listings in July 2023.

The median sales price rose 6.4% year over year to $436,060 last month, compared with $410,000 for the same month last year.

Longmont had 68 sales last month on 173 active listings, soaring 40.7% from the 123 active listings in July 2023. Fifty-five homes were sold during the same month last year.

The median price of the homes sold last month was $589,500, up 4.6% from the $563,760 median in July 2023.

Last month 128 homes sold in the Loveland-Berthoud market, one fewer than the same month last year. There were 423 active listings, 24.8% more than 339 in July 2023.

The median sales price fell 3.6% year over year from $590,000 in July 2023 to $549,995 in July 2024.