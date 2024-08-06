Trimble’s sales tumble in second quarter

Trimble Inc.’s headquarters in Westminster. Courtesy Trimble Inc.

WESTMINSTER — Industrial technology company Trimble Inc. (Nasdaq: TRMB) saw its revenues and operating income drop in the second quarter compared with the same period last year.

Sales fell from $993.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $870.8 million in the most-recent period.

Operating income dropped from $93.6 million to $61.6 million over that timeframe.

Trimble, however, did raise its full-year 2024 guidance. The company expects to report sales of between $3.59 billion and $3.67 billion for the fiscal year.

“Our second quarter results demonstrate how Trimble’s increased level of simplification and focus is delivering technology solutions to enhance customer productivity,” Trimble CEO Rob Painter said in a prepared statement. “We are raising our total year guidance, and we are excited to see Trimble innovation continue to transform the way the world works.”