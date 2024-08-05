Tour de Fat to celebrate 25th anniversary Aug. 24

New Belgium Brewing Co., based in Fort Collins.

FORT COLLINS — Tour de Fat, which bills itself as the “world’s greatest costumed bike parade,” will celebrate its 25th anniversary in Fort Collins this year with a pedal-powered party for all ages on Aug. 24, complete with its usual slate of beer, bikes and bemusement.

The event, established in 1999 by Fort Collins-based New Belgium Brewing, begins with a pedal-powered bicycle parade, featuring costumed riders of all ages, followed by music, games, entertainment and lots of New Belgium’s beer. Proceeds support local nonprofit organizations and bicycle advocacy, education and trails, with more than $6 million raised so far.

“New Belgium is a storied brewery that was quite literally born on a bike,” Rebecca Dye Yonushonis, New Belgium’s chief marketing officer, said in a prepared statement. “A love for all things bikes is deeply ingrained in New Belgium’s foundations; for 25 years Tour de Fat has been our way of bringing that love to life in our communities for all to enjoy.

“We’re exceptionally excited to welcome riders, entertainment-seekers and fans of world-class beer to another year of Tour de Fat fun,” she said. “This year’s theme, ‘come as you are,’ is sure to inspire some of our best costume sightings yet.”

The costumed bike parade launches at 9:30 a.m. from City Park and loops to Mountain Avenue in Old Town until 11:30 a.m. Festivities at New Belgium’s brewery, 500 Linden St., will begin shortly thereafter and include variety acts on stage, contests, games and performances from Denver-based band Shady Oaks and singer-songwriter Paul Cauthen.

“Tour de Fat began in Fort Collins 25 years ago and the city is ingrained in the event’s culture and traditions to this day,” Asher Attick, Tour de Fat’s experiential marketing manager, said in a news release. “We’d love to see you all here for this huge milestone, costumed or as you are, to celebrate the bicycle, have fun, and toast a Fat Tire to 25 more years of being whatever you want to be.”

Among the event’s traditions is a fashion show at 1 p.m., a “slow ride” at 2:15 p.m. and a dance contest for a limited-edition New Belgium cruiser bike.

New Belgium Brewing was founded in 1991 in Fort Collins by social worker Kim Jordan. It expanded to Asheville, North Carolina, in 2016 and Daleville, Virginia, in 2023, and its parent company, Australia-based Lion Little World Beverages, acquired Bell’s Brewery in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in 2021. New Belgium’s products include Fat Tire Ale, Voodoo Ranger IPA, Dominga Mimosa Sour, La Folie Sour Brown Ale, and the addition of Bell’s brands including Two Hearted IPA and Oberon Ale.