Madwire right-sizes workplace amid ‘work-anywhere’ policy

FORT COLLINS — Madwire will return to the space of its one-time Fort Collins headquarters on Sept. 1 to better suit a smaller onsite workforce.

Madwire moved into its Timberline Road headquarters in 2019 from leased space at the Hewlett-Packard campus just six months before the 2020 pandemic. Since the pandemic, the company began a “work-anywhere” policy for its employees, which resulted in more people working from their homes.

Fewer than 100 employees said they come into the office at least three days a week — far short of the Timberline headquarters’ capacity of more than 500 employees, according to a news release. The new space on East Harmony Road is about 25,000 square feet, compared with the 125,000 square feet at its Timberline location.

The location at 3405 S. Timberline Road was built in 1979 and previously was a chip-manufacturing plant for LSI Logic. It had been vacant for two years before Madwire moved there and reconstructed it. Company spokeswoman Farra Lanzer said the Timberline location has been leased, but she was not at liberty to name the new tenant.

Employees will return to the HP campus, where Madwire had consolidated three Loveland offices in 2016 into more than 66,000 square feet of space. While it will be the same building No. 5, it will be a different space, Lanzer said.

“With our flexible and remote work model that allows our employees to choose where they work, it no longer makes sense to occupy such a large office space,” J.B. Kellogg, Madwire co-founder and CEO, said in the release. “The new Harmony location will better champion the tight-knit, fun, and interactive culture we love. It’s the end of an era, but an exciting new beginning that aligns with our mission, values, and goals for the future.”

Located at the northeast corner of the HP/Broadcom campus, in the same building where Tesla plans to locate a division of their AI engineers, the new Madwire headquarters is immersed in a tech-forward business district, the release stated.

Madwire’s brands — Marketing 360, Websites 360 and Top Rated Local — enable SMBs to do everything from building a website, to accepting payments, managing leads and customers, appointments, online reviews, social media, business listings, content marketing, multi-channel digital advertising campaigns and more, the news release stated.