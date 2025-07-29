Tayer; Economic vitality progress: Times They Are A-Changin’
Except during a brief period in the wake of the Great Recession, there was progressively less attention from Boulder's city hall — and periodic disdain — for the needs of our businesses and for the welfare of the economy. Well, as the song goes, “[T]he times they are a-changin’” . . . and not a moment too soon.
THIS ARTICLE IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY
Continue reading for less than $3 per week!
Get a month of award-winning local business news, trends and insights
Access award-winning content today!