Entelligent elevates Pooja Khosla to CEO

BOULDER — Boulder-based Entelligent Inc., which uses climate analysis to help investors minimize their exposure to climate change-based risk, recently promoted Pooja Khosla to CEO.

“Khosla is a founding team-member and developer of the company’s groundbreaking Smart Climate technology and the driving force behind the commercialization of its vision,” Entelligent said in a news release. “Her leadership has been key in forging partnerships with financial institutions and exchanges worldwide.”

Khosla’s appointment to CEO comes as the company gears up for expansion and seeks to complete a $5 million Series A fundraising round.

“Pooja’s track record of driving revenue growth through client-driven product development — rooted in partnerships with banks, exchanges and data providers — will be critical to achieving the company’s goals.” Thomas H. Stoner, Jr., Entelligent’s co-founder and former CEO, said in the release.

Khosla, who received a Ph.D from the University of Colorado, previously served as the company’s interim CEO and chief innovation officer. 

