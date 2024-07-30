Naropa University adds psilocybin facilitator training certificate

Passage of Proposition 122 in 2022 decriminalized possession and use of certain psychedelic plants and fungi, the most popular of which is psilocybin, better known as magic mushrooms. iStock image

BOULDER — Naropa University will now offer its students the opportunity to earn a psilocybin facilitator training certificate, becoming one of Colorado’s schools with a fully state-approved training program under Colorado’s Natural Medicine Health Act regulations.

Psilocybin, often known as magic mushrooms, is a psychedelic drug legalized in certain circumstances by Colorado lawmakers in 2022.

“As a leader in integrating contemplative practices and training with counseling psychology, professional chaplaincy, eco-psychology and other healing disciplines, Naropa is uniquely positioned to provide an in-depth, rigorous education in essential aspects of psychedelic-assisted education and training,” Naropa president Charles Lief said in a prepared statement.

SPONSORED CONTENT Electric Vehicle Revolution: Install EV Chargers Now or Lose Tenants Tomorrow Ignoring the shift towards electric vehicles is risky. Mac Electric offers an EV charging feasibility study to answer commercial property owners' questions.

The six-month, 150-hour non-degree professional development program is fully online.