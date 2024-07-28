CU economists: Colorado economy ‘remains strong’ midway through ‘24

BOULDER — Halfway through 2024, Colorado’s economy “remains strong” and “continues to show resilience,” according to the recently released Colorado Business Review, a newsletter prepared by the Leeds Business Research Division at the University of Colorado.

“Based on both the quantitative and qualitative information we have received we are optimistic on a continued but slower growth path for Colorado. The recent GDP numbers show some positive support for our view,” Richard Wobbekind, a senior economist at CU and faculty director of the Business Research Division, said in a prepared statement.

Colorado’s unemployment rate is 3.8%, slightly below the national average of 4.1%.

SPONSORED CONTENT 22nd Annual Vintage Affair: A Community Gathering to Support Pathways The 22nd Annual A Vintage Affair event, presented by Wilbur’s Total Beverage, benefits Pathways’ mission of providing expert medical and comfort care for individuals navigating the last months of life.

Economists at BRD predict that the state will add 49,600 jobs in 2024. That’s up from a prediction of 41,900 new jobs made in late 2023.

Comparing Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado metropolitan statistical areas, the Boulder MSA had the highest year-over-year employment growth in June at 2.7%, followed by Fort Collins-Loveland at 2%, Greeley at 1.5%.

“While the economy looks poised for slower growth in 2024, the state is on a continued growth trajectory for the year,” BRD executive director Brian Lewandowski said in a prepared statement.