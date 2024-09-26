University of Colorado gifts and research funding tops $1 billion for eighth year

The Koelbel Building at the University of Colorado’s Leeds School of Business. Courtesy CU

University of Colorado campuses earned $1.7 billion in gifts and research funding in the last year, which is a record high.

In total, the funding was 7% higher than the previous year, but it also marks the eighth straight year that CU has received $1 billion in a given year, according to a news release.

“Our extraordinary faculty are changing life as we know it and creating new possibilities for our future. The importance of their research is reflected in part by the level of funding they continue to attract each year,” CU president Todd Saliman said in the news release. “This latest milestone speaks to the real-world impact of the discoveries and innovations the CU community is generating.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

According to the release, the overall total is fueled by an 8% increase in research awards topping $1.5 billion. Federal agencies such NASA, the Department of Commerce, the National Science Foundation and the Department of Defense, gave $942.8 million this year.

Non-federal awards totaled $579.7 million. Gifts toward research via the CU Foundation totaled $180.8 million, the release stated.

Here is the breakdown of the $1.7 billion.