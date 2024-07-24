Colorado-Wyoming Climate engine offers research grants

The Colorado-Wyoming Climate Resilience Engine has launched its Use-Inspired and Translation Grant opportunities to accelerate the research, development, and commercialization of innovations into tangible products, services, or solutions that address climate resiliency, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to launch this combined grant program, which represents a huge milestone for the CO-WY Engine and an incredible opportunity for our region,” said Mike Freeman, CO-WY Engine CEO in the release. “By supporting both early-stage research and the translation of these innovations into practical solutions, we aim to build a robust ecosystem that drives sustainable growth and addresses the urgent challenges faced by our communities. This initiative is a testament to the collaborative spirit and dedication of our partners across Colorado and Wyoming.”

The program seeks to accelerate the commercialization of innovations addressing climate resiliency. Proposals should demonstrate a solid product-market fit, collaboration with industry partners, and a roadmap for securing additional funding, the release stated.

Priority areas for this cycle include Complex Earth Sensing, Soil Carbon Capture Data & Analytics, Methane Emissions Analysis, Extreme Weather Modeling, Wildfire Risk & Prediction, and Water Availability Prediction, the release stated.

The Engine anticipates two award cycles this year. The first applications are due Sept. 3, and a second cycle will open Jan. 15, 2025.

Selected projects will receive from $250,000 to $750,000 for the Translation Grant Program and up to $300,000 for the Use-Inspired R&D Grant Program, the releases stated. Each program cycle will have a project period of one year, with the possibility of a formal no-cost extension for up to six months, subject to approval, the release stated.

To provide more information about the RFP and answer questions, the CO-WY Engine will host three virtual events, Aug, 1, Aug. 7, and Aug. 8. For more information about the CO-WY Engine and its programs, visit www.co-wyengine.org.