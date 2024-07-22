University of Colorado lands on U.S. News 2024 list of best medical research universities

WASHINGTON — U.S. News & World Report released its 2024 Best Medical Schools in Research and 2024 Best Medical Schools in Primary Care, reports, naming the University of Colorado among the 16 best medical research schools in the country.

To help prospective students choose their best options, U.S. News produced two separate lists: Best Medical Schools for Research and Best Medical Schools for Primary Care, the release stated. Both evaluated schools on faculty resources and the academic achievement of incoming students. The research-focused evaluation also factored in medical research grants, while primary care instead factored in graduate placement and practice in the primary care fields.

The 2024 Best Medical Schools methodology evaluated eligible institutions that submitted data to U.S. News, the release stated.

The 2024 Best Medical Schools for Research and Best Medical Schools for Primary Care ratings provide students with access to data from those schools which submitted their data to U.S. News.

The 2024 Best Medical Schools are a part of 2024 Best Graduate Schools, which are designed for prospective students looking to advance their education post-college, the release stated.