President Joe Biden drops out of the 2024 election

Colorado leaders are reacting this morning to the news that President Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 election.

Following his poor performance in the first debate against former president Donald Trump on June 27, Biden announced on Sunday he would drop out, putting his support to Vice President Kamala Harris. He plans to fulfill his term, which ends in January 2025.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote in a letter posted to his X account.

Colorado leaders are lauding his patriotism and for doing the right thing. In a statement Sunday, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo. said: “Today, we owe President Biden a debt of gratitude that we may never be able to repay. We may not know what comes next, but by passing the torch to a new standard bearer, President Biden has again given us the chance to beat Donald Trump and give our children the future they deserve. Thank you, President Biden.”

Read it the full story in the Colorado Sun.