Weld Community Foundation seeks sponsors for October event

GREELEY — The Weld Community Foundation is seeking sponsors for its Spread the Good luncheon, scheduled for Oct. 24.

This year’s event is titled “Community in Motion” and the organization has invited the Colorado Dance Collective to present. The Weld Community Foundation (with support from Allo Fiber) has commissioned a seven-song dance cycle from the local nonprofit, and the presentation will feature various styles of dance inspired by the different elements of community (education, health, culture).

“You’ll experience an afternoon where ballet meets jazz, and hip hop intertwines with modern, all set against the backdrop of the high plains,” Weld Community Foundation CEO Tim Coons said in an email to the community. “The CDC will bring these themes to life, showcasing the spirit and resilience that define us.”Sponsorship information is available here.