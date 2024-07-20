Meals on Wheels acquires heat-seal machine to enhance meal packaging

LOVELAND — Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud has acquired and installed an OmniSeal heat-seal machine, purchased through grant funding from the Senior Support Services American Rescue Plan Act.

The equipment will significantly enhance the meal-packaging and production capabilities at Meals on Wheels and will enable the organization to serve more homebound and aging individuals in the community, according to a press release.

The machine is capable of sealing and printing labels on 27 hot meals per minute. It can also seal and label approximately 80 small fruit cups per minute.

“Previously, volunteers would spend two hours a day, hand-sealing 325 cold fruit cups with non-tamper-proof lids,” the press release stated. “Additionally, hot meal preparation involved using manual sealing machines and hand-applied labels, taking 6 volunteers and staff members between 45-70 minutes each day. With the new automatic sealer, these times have been drastically reduced, allowing more meals to be packaged in less time. This reduction in manual labor means staff and volunteers can focus on other critical tasks.”

Cost savings are significant. Manual sealers required special trays and film costing 50 cents per meal. The auto sealer uses trays that cost 37 cents per meal. With the organization serving 80,000 meals annually, the organization will save $10,400 per year.Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud invites interested donors and followers to stop by and see the machine in action. Interested individuals may schedule a morning to visit and witness the new technology. For more details on the new system and other Meals on Wheels programs, visit www.lovelandmealsonwheels.org.