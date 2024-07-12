Victoria Ink tattoo parlor planned for Sola Salon in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — A tattoo parlor is expected to soon open within the Sola Salon Studios space in Westminster.

Victoria Ink LLC, solely operated by Emily Clinton, was granted a special-use permit to open up shop at 2731 W. 120th Ave.

Clinton will move her tattoo business from Brighton, where she has been operating since 2020.

“I’m proud to say I’m ready to take the next step in opening up my own space,” she told Westminster officials this week during a hearing on the special-use permit, which is required for certain types of businesses such as tattoo shops, of which there are four operating in Westminster.

The 6-year-old “Sola Salon Studios provides professional spaces to individuals and small businesses for health and beautify professionals and artisans,” according to a Westminster planning memo.

“I can’t begin to tell you the excitement that is going on in our location for (Victoria Ink) to arrive,” Sola Salon manager Emily Lorton said.