Two Main Street Windsor buildings sell for $4.99M

An entry sign for Windsor. Christopher Wood/BizWest

WINDSOR — The owner of the historic Windsor Mill property has purchased two more downtown commercial properties for $4.99 million.

Nothin Fncy, LLC purchased the building that houses Hearth restaurant, Lucky 27 Barber Shop, Beehive Hair Salon, and Shine Café at 201-205 Fourth St. The company also purchased the building at 522 Main St., which is home to Fransen Pittman Construction and a vacant restaurant.

Brian Smerud and Josh Guernsey, brokers with Waypoint Real Estate, represented the buyer in the acquisition, while Pete Kelly of CBRE represented the seller.

“Waypoint feels fortunate to have been involved in the sale of these three prominent buildings in the heart of the Windsor downtown. These buildings have been catalysts for burgeoning downtown activity, vitally important to the growing community of Windsor,” Smerud said in a press release.

Smerud said that all leases remain intact.

These transactions follow Nothin Fncy’s recent $5.76 million acquisition of the historic Windsor Mill building, at 301 and 321 Main St., which was also brokered by Smerud and Guernsey of Waypoint for buyer, as well as Kelly of CBRE for seller.

Windsor Mill is home to tenants that include Windsor Mill Tavern, Windsor Mill Event Venue, Gourmet Grub, Peculiar Ales, DL Designs, and Lindsey Lew Photography. The 125-year-old building burned down by arson in 2017 when then property owner Blue Ocean Enterprises was restoring it. Owners then took the next two years to rebuild the building at a cost of $9.5 million.

Waypoint Real Estate will oversee the property’s management and brokerage to ensure a smooth transition and ongoing operational excellence.