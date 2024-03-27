Windsor Mill sale closed at $5.76M

WINDSOR — The Windsor Mill property, which BizWest reported Feb. 28 was soon to be sold, has closed in a transaction to Nothin Fncy LLC for $5.76 million.

The mill is located at 301 and 321 Main St. in Windsor.

The property was owned by Blue Ocean Enterprises, which needed a signoff from the town of Windsor and the Windsor Downtown Alliance because of a facade agreement that helped to finance construction of the mill through incremental property tax revenues that were shared with Blue Ocean.

Blue Ocean told the town that it planned to retain the annual facade payments — up to a total over the course of the agreement of $1.3 million — but obligations under the facade agreement would transfer to Nothin Fncy. Obligations would include maintenance and repairs of the facade.

Waypoint Real Estate LLC based in Fort Collins brokered the transaction on behalf of the buyer and will oversee the property’s management to ensure a smooth transition. Pete Kelly of commercial brokerage CBRE represented the seller.

The historic property is home to tenants that include Windsor Mill Tavern, Windsor Mill Event Venue, Gourmet Grub, Peculiar Ales, DL Designs, and LindseyLew Photography.