Kiddie Academy breaks ground in Windsor

WINDSOR — The Woodmont Co., headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, has broken ground on a Windsor development that will become the Kiddie Academy of Windsor, a child development center.

The Kiddie Academy of Windsor is owned by local franchisees Nanette Cohen and Devon Cohen, owners of Today’s Life LLC based in Fort Collins. The academy offers a childhood education curriculum focused on social, emotional and academic growth.

“By bringing both vital employment opportunities and essential childcare services to Windsor, this venture will invigorate the local economy while meeting the pressing needs of families in the area providing a transformative impact on the community,” Grant Gary, development partner at the Woodmont Co., said in a written statement.

“We’re pleased that we’re getting such a warm reception from the Northern Colorado community. We can’t wait to begin nurturing, educating, and inspiring children for the future,” Nanette Cohen said.

Construction of the 11,000-square-foot building at 4701 Oakmont St. is projected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024, with more Kiddie Academy projects anticipated for Northern Colorado.