Lind sells multiple undeveloped Windsor lots

WINDSOR — An investment company registered to Larry Buckendorf, a partner in Journey Homes, has purchased multiple lots in the Trautman subdivision of Windsor for $17 million.

In a deal that closed Aug. 15, Ravina Investments LLC purchased the lots from Vima Properties LLC, a company owned by Windsor developer Martin Lind.

Ravina lists an address of 7251 W. 20th St. in Greeley, the same address as JLD Holdings LLC, described as a member and manager of Ravina. Buckendorf is the registered agent for both companies.

Vima retained water, mineral and ditch rights on the properties.