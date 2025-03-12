Chicago REIT completes $32.9M acquisition of Windsor apartment complex

WINDSOR — Green Courte Partners LLC, a Chicago-based private equity real estate investment fund, has completed its $32,875,000 acquisition of 55 Resort in the Water Valley development, and has rebranded the 120-unit complex as Eagles Peak at Water Valley.

The acquisition expands Green Courte’s national senior-living portfolio, managed by True Connection Communities, to 21 communities with approximately 3,300 units.

The complex at 500 Apex Drive has 1- and 2-bedroom units and includes a fitness center, pool, movie theater, game rooms and a dog park.

Green Courte Partners has investments in active-adult and independent senior living, land-lease communities, industrial outdoor storage and near-airport parking.

